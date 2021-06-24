Jeremie Boyster competes and strengthens bonds with family at Crawford County Speedway

For Jeremie Boyster, racing at Crawford County Speedway on the weekends is about bonding with his family.

"That bond sets the tone for the race," Boyster said. "I also have a bond with my friends who race and the kids at the track who look up to me. I was one of those kids looking up to other drivers, like my father."

Jeremie Boyster, who graduated from Hackett in 2019, races against his father, Scott Boyster, and other members of his extended family in the Mini Stock class.

"I know my dad has raced for a while," the Jeremie Boyster said. "I just grew up around it. My family is good competition to race against, and we have fun. My dad is my role model, and I'm always wanting to beat him. Last year, he won the Memorial Day feature, and I won the Labor Day feature. That's been one of my biggest highlights so far."

The Mini Stock car has a four-cylinder engine in a passenger car that was mass-produced. It can be a two-door or a four-door vehicle. All the Boysters compete in the same class.

Travis Boyster leads the point race with both James Boyster and Scott Boyster in the top 10. Jeremie Boyster is 11th and just one point behind his dad (Scott) and 14 points behind James Boyster.

"Once you get on the track... when the helmets strap on, blood is over with, it's every man for himself," Jeremie Boyster said. "After the race, it's good to have a family to talk to afterward because they understand. We have that bond, and that family bond allows us to go out there and compete against each other and joke about the race afterward."

Boyster is a third-generation race car driver. His grandfather, Raymond, got his start with dirt-track racing in California, and eventually, the family settled in Arkansas. His older cousins, who race, have kids who are interested in carrying on the family name.

"So, I think our family will be around for awhile, and we'll keep growing those bonds," Boyster said.

Boyster, who is just working and racing, said he'd be racing all the time if he could. Boyster was 15 when he hit the track for the first time.

"Honestly, it's fun and thrilling getting on the track the first time," Boyster said. "But you don't learn how to drive a street car and drive a race car. It's two different things. The first time I drove a street car I tried to drive it like a dirt car, and it doesn't work."