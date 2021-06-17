Defensive backs to watch for the upcoming 2021 Crawford County football season

Summer is in full gear, and the high school football season is approaching.

Players to watch will be unveiled by position throughout the rest of summer heading into the new season, and defensive back will be the first one.

Here are the defensive backs to watch in Crawford County for the upcoming season:

Dylan Barlow (6-2, 190), Van Buren, Sr. Barlow made 77 tackles last season, with 10 for a loss and four sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

Tobey Sayaxophoeu (5-11, 160), Van Buren, Jr. Sayaxophoeu made 64 stops in 2020. He forced four fumbles and recovered three. Sayaxophoeu also returned one interception for a touchdown.

Conner Stacy (6-0, 160), Alma, Sr. Stacy, who was a 5A-West All-Conference selection as a wide receiver, is expected to make an impact in the defensive backfield this upcoming season. Last season, Stacy had 16 tackles, 12 solo.

Bruce Turney (5-10, 160), Cedarville, Sr. Turney had 81 tackles and four sacks in 2020 and was named to the 3A-4 All-Conference team.

Noah Johnson (5-11, 165), Mountainburg, Sr. Johnson led the Dragons on offense last season with over 900 rushing yards. The two-way starter will move from outside linebacker to defensive back where he'll look to be an all-conference performer on the defensive side of the ball, too.

Others to watch: Connor Brady, Van Buren; Kevin Mills , Alma; Brady Noyes, Alma