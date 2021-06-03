Second-year Alma volleyball coach Kim Weaver ready for normal offseason

When Kim Weaver arrived in January of last year to take charge of the Alma volleyball program, she was ready.

Then COVID-19 happened.

The coach and the team battled a new set of challenges. Finally, 14 months later, Weaver feels like she's home.

"I was new, and because of COVID, we lost time to bond as a team," Weaver said. "I told coach (Doug) Loughridge the other day that I no longer feel like an outsider. I feel like I'm in a much better place getting to know the girls. It's a blessing I do not take for granted."

The Lady Airedales finished last season 5-15 and went 2-12 in the 5A West.

"I'm really looking forward to having a normal summer," she said. "We really missed out on a lot last year by not having some of the team-building activities we would normally see."

The spring was a challenge for Weaver, with many of the players also participating in softball, track, and various school-related spring activities. Weaver expects 25 players for the upcoming season.

"We had a core group of eight girls that were with us for the whole spring," Weaver said. "We just got everybody back the other day. It's been really fun to see the improvement, and it's going to be exciting to watch them improve this summer."

Weaver capped off the spring with a Green-White match and met with parents. It gave the coach a chance to outline her vision of the program's future, and afterward, players signed autographs. Weaver said that the autograph session meant a lot to the players.

Alma will attend team camps this summer at Harding, Arkansas Tech and Greenbrier. The team will also have an all-girls retreat later in June with the other sports.