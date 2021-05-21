Van Buren's Gracie Carter and Cedarville's Austin Cluck sign Letters of Intent

A pair of Crawford County athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Van Buren's Gracie Carter signed with Harding University, and Cedarville's Austin Cluck signed with Williams Baptist.

Gracie Carter

Sport: Track

High School: Van Buren

College: Harding University

Stats: Carter won the triple jump at the Meet of Champs. At the Class 5A state meet, she was third in the triple jump and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles. She won the 100-meter dash and the long jump at the 5A West meet and was second in the triple jump.

Coach Hays Lemley: "Gracie is a great kid with a great attitude. She will continue to be successful on the track and in life because she works hard and treats people well."

Austin Cluck

Sport: Basketball

High School: Cedarville

College: Williams Baptist

Stats: Cluck averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The senior guard shot 45.3% from 3-point distance and made 91.3% of his free throws. Cluck is also one of four valedictorians at Cedarville High School.

Coach Frank Cluck: "What most people didn't see is him coming to the gym at 6:30 a.m. to shoot 3-pointers. Putting out that extra effort and being a good human being gave him this opportunity."

Austin Cluck: "Williams Baptist seems like a good place for me to grow in my faith and as a person, with some basketball on the side. I really like the culture of the team, and it was like being home."