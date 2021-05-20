'He knows how to do things right:' Dominic Lincoln looks to guide Alma basketball

Dominic Lincoln is ready to get to know the Alma basketball team and get to work.

The new boys coach was formally introduced Tuesday at the Alma School Administration Building.

"I'm excited," Lincoln said. "I'm a little overwhelmed. I'm not going to change everything, but I'm going to put my bit on the program. I'm excited to get to work and to know the players. That's one of the things I pride myself in, getting to know these kids."

Lincoln takes over the role from Stan Flenor, who retired this year after 36 years.

Travis Biggs, assistant superintendent described the process to find someone who fit all the needs the school district was looking for, not just someone who can draw X's and O's, but would put the kids as a priority.

"It was very hard to make a decision," Biggs said. "It was even harder to make the right decision. It was important for us not just hire a good coach but someone who leads with his heart."

Lincoln, who graduated from Crossett, has spent the last three seasons at Crossett and brought the team from a 6-16 record in 2018 to 13-8 (7-5 4A-8) last season facing the likes of Magnolia, who was a state semifinalist), and both quarterfinalists Monticello and Watson Chapel.

"I think the work I did there over the past three years has prepared me for this job," Lincoln said. "It was tough saying goodbye to the kids when I talked to them yesterday. That's just the nature of this job, and they understood that, but Crossett is always going to be my home."

Lincoln graduated from Arkansas Tech in 2013 and began his internship with current Alma girls' basketball coach Codey Mann, who was at Russellville at the time.

Lincoln joined the Bryant School District as a middle school basketball coach and an assistant for the football team. Lincoln served as an assistant for Mike Abrahamson for four seasons at Bryant (69-45) before going to Crossett. When athletic director Loughridge spoke with one of the football coaches at Bryant about Lincoln, Loughridge was told that they really wanted Lincoln to continue to help with football.

"It just wasn't his passion," Loughridge said. "It just goes to show that he takes his job seriously. That's the kind of coach and faculty member we want at Alma. He's not just a winner at basketball but a winner at life, and he knows how to do things right."