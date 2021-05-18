Alma names Crossett's Dominic Lincoln as boys basketball coach

Dominic Lincoln was named as the new Alma boys basketball coach on Tuesday during a special school board meeting.

Lincoln has been the coach at Crossett for the past three seasons.

Lincoln replaces Stan Flenor, who retired after the season ended. He won 457 games and a pair of state titles during a 30-year career.

Lincoln graduated from Crossett in 2009, attended Arkansas Tech, and was an assistant coach at Bryant from 2014-18.

Lincoln returned to his alma mater in 2018 and after three seasons he guided the Eagles to their first winning season (13-8) since 2004-05.