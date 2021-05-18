Cedarville's KateLynn Oden signs to run track and cheer at John Brown University

Cedarville's KateLynn Oden signed a National Letter of Intent to run track and cheer at John Brown University during a ceremony on May 17.

"Ever since I was little, I was a cheerleader. I love cheering people on," Oden said. "When I'm down, I like to bring others up. With track, I never thought I would enjoy it because I hated running. As I got older, every time I would step off the track I would improve my time. Even though track and cheer isn't the usual combination, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Oden had her best finish at the 3A Conference Meet when she placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (56.56 seconds). She also competed in the high jump, the long jump, triple jump and discus. Cedarville coach Jarrod Remer said that at each meet it seemed like she got a new personal best in at least one event.

Cedarville doesn't have its own track, but Oden's willingness to work, her constant improvement and her attitude made her an ideal athlete for the JBU program, which will begin its second track and field season next year.

"She has a lot of potential to improve no matter which event we put her in at the college level," JBU coach Scott Schochler said. "Just from getting to know her and her coaches, she's going to be a great fit for our university."