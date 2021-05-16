Crawford County's high schools' top performers for May 13-15

These are the top performers in Crawford County for the week of May 13-15.

Saturday

Track & Field

Aubree Wille, Van Buren: Wille won the 3,200-meter run at the Meet of Champs. She also set a new personal best (11 minutes, 36.58 seconds).

Gracie Carter, Van Buren:Carter took first in the triple jump and set a new school record (38 feet, 6 inches).

POINTERS BLANK ANOTHER SOCCER FOE:Van Buren shuts down its third playoff opponent to reach the state title game

Baseball

Connor Johnson, Van Buren:Johnson (2 for 3, an RBI) faced 25 batters, with 13 strikeouts, four hits, and two earned runs as the Pointers defeated Greenwood 6-2 in the Class 5A state semifinals held in Jonesboro.

Eli Gilreath, Van Buren: Gilreath was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Jaiden Henry, Van Buren: Henry scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.

Sammy Seeger, Van Buren:Seeger had two hits in each of the three playoff games.

Soccer

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: Rodriguez scored a goal and his fifth for the Class 5A state playoffs. Van Buren defeated Benton 4-0.

Fernando Romero, Van Buren: Romero scored a goal in the first half against Benton. The playoffs were held at Siloam Springs.

Jose Zarate, Van Buren: Zarate scored the third goal of the first half.

Kylan Almond, Van Buren: Almond added the fourth goal in the second half.

Friday

Baseball

Sammy Seeger, Van Buren: Seeger was 2 for 4 with two runs scored as the Pointers defeated Marion in the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Callahan was 2 for 4.

Devin Gattis, Van Buren:Gattis threw a complete game and gave up 10 hits with four earned runs and four strikeouts.

Soccer

Van Buren: Five different players (Rodriguez, Romero, Almond, Zarate, and Chris Melendez) each scored one goal to defeat Batesville 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

Thursday

Baseball

Connor Johnson, Van Buren: Johnson faced 13 batters with nine strikeouts as the Pointers defeated Lake Hamilton 7-2 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Sammy Seeger, Van Buren: Seeger was 2 for 4 with a two-run triple.

Haden Roark, Van Buren:Roark was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Soccer

Pedro Rodriguez, Van Buren: Rodriguez picked up his third hat trick of the season as the Pointers defeated Hot Springs 6-0 to open the Class 5A state playoffs.

Jose Zarate, Van Buren: Zarate added two goals for the Pointers.

Manases Delafuente, Van Buren: Delafuente scored a goal.