Crawford County's high schools top performers for March 18-23

Here are this week's Crawford County high school top performers:

Thursday

Baseball

Tanner Callahan, Van Buren: Callahan was 2 of 3 from the plate as Van Buren fell 8-0 to Heritage in a nonconference game.

Softball

Makenzie Martin, Alma:Martin was 2 for 5 and earned the win with five strikeouts, one earned run, and 10 hits as Alma defeated Clarksville 7-1.

Mackenzie Erwin, Alma: Erwin was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Shelbi Hesson, Alma: Hesson was 2 for 4.

Haley Allen, Van Buren: The lead-off hitter was 4 for 4 with a double and three runs scored as Van Buren defeated Russellville 19-9.

Ashlyn Michael, Van Buren: Michael was 2 for 4.

Ember Caldwell, Van Buren: The pitcher was 3 for 4 with six RBIs including a three-run home run in the first inning.

Riley Lowery, Van Buren: Lowery was 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Haylie Girum, Van Buren: Girum was 1 for 4 with four RBIs.

Tuesday

Baseball

Sammy Seeger, Van Buren: Seeger was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, which were the game-winning runs as Van Buren defeated Wister 6-5.

Connor Brady, Van Buren: Brady was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run.