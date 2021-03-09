Razorback baseball team earns No. 1 ranking in six polls

The No. 1 college baseball team is the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For the first time in the program's history, the Razorbacks are No. 1 in all six major polls.

Arkansas was voted No. 1 by Perfect Game on Monday. The Razorbacks were the consensus No. 1 team in the country last week after claiming five of the six rankings, including Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Razorbacks improved to 10-0 for the third time in the program's history (1996) and second time for coach Dave Van Horn (2003).

The Razorbacks have won 14 straight games going back to the last four games of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Arkansas won a program-record of 18 consecutive games to start its 1996 campaign.

Arkansas travel to Ruston, Louisiana for a three-game series at Louisiana Tech starting on Friday at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Kevin Kopps (2-0), Blake Adams (1-0), and Lael Lockhart (1-0) each earned a win during the March 5-7 weekend series against Murray State.

Jaxon Wiggins and Zebulon Vermillion picked up saves for Arkansas.

Offensively, second baseman Robert Moore picked up his fourth and fifth multi-hit game of the season. He had a pair of two-run home runs in the first game.