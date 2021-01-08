Pirates, Mountainburg post wins; Pointers take two wrestling matches

Cedarville and Mountainburg swept their opponents on Jan. 5 while Mulberry faced Booneville.

• Mountainburg (10-3, 2-1) routed Fort Smith's Future School 74-32 as Waylon Cluck and Ethan Gregory scored 27 and 26 points respectively.

The Lady Dragons won their contest 51-40. Annie Beasley led Mountainburg with 28 points.

The Dragons traveled to Johnson County Westside on Friday for another Conference contest.

• The Lady Pirates bounced back from their Booneville loss to defeat Hackett 53-26. MaKayla Pearcy led with 15 points and Chloe Morrow tossed in 11. The men's team won 69-42. Eleven different players scored for Cedarville as Austin Cluck paced the squad with 17 points and Austin Swaim tossed in 13.

• Joseph Lewis scored 21 points and Dominic Belt added 19 as the Yellow Jackets fell 51-60 to Booneville on Tuesday. Mulberry was to play Sacred Heart but the game was canceled.

WRESTLING

Van Buren picked up two conference wins on Jan. 5 at a meet with Greenbrier and Sheridan.

Shiloh Summers (106 weigh class), Trevor Edelen (126), Caleb Winston (138), Savaughn Watkins (170), Grant King (195), and Easton Mongold (285) each had wins as Van Buren defeated Greenbrier 60-12.

Edelen, Taylor Smith, Kolton Sims, Watkins, Villenueva, and Mongold posted wins, and Van Buren beat Sheridan 48-12.

Sign-ups are underway for students to participate in two newly-added games for the upcoming Spring season.

In a partnership with PlayerVS, the Arkansas Activities Association has added FIFA (soccer) and Madden (football). These titles will join Rocket League, Smite, and League of Legends as sanctioned AAA esports.

Teams will be comprised of three players, who will play 1v1 matches. The school that wins the best-of-three series is declared the winner. Schools can register an unlimited number of teams.

The top teams at the end of the season advance to the playoffs and compete for a AAA state title.

The regular Spring season begins on March 1. FIFA matches will be played on Tuesdays and the Madden matches on Thursdays.

• Mountainburg (12-1) rolled past Johnson County Westside 41-27 on Jan. 4. Glavine McDonald and Shay Pixley had 19 and 14 points respectively.

• The Lady Pointers (7-3) dropped a 28-22 decision to Pottsville on Jan. 4 at Clair Bates Arena. Sophie Goerig led with 17 points with four three-pointers. Megan Reed added four points for Van Buren. The Pointers faced Fayetteville White on Thursday.

• The Pointers (5-5) also won their contest 45-31 as Jaxon Cazzell paced his squad with 20 points and Drew Brasuell tossed in nine.