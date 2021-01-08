Pirates come up short against Bearcats

Booneville scored a couple of 3A-4 Conference wins before the new year on Dec. 30 at home.

The Lady Bearcats overcame a sluggish Cedarville in the second half to snap the Lady Pirates' 8-game win string, 56-43.

The Bearcats (6-0) remained unbeaten as the squad held off the Pirates 64-60.

In college basketball, former Alma player Cejay Mann made his debut starting for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys.

Second Quarter Run

The Bearcats trailed 14-8 after Darryl Kattich, who finished with 11 points, started the second quarter with a bucket in the first 19 seconds of the contest.

Booneville launched into a 14-3 run over the next four minutes to take the lead for good at 22-17 with 3:10 remaining in the first half. Austin Hill, who led his team with 20 points and hit four three-pointers, had his first treys during the run. Blake Jones (14 points) added another three during the run.

Austin Swaim, who led the game for Cedarville with 24 points, hit his own trey to make it 22-20. Booneville settled with a 31-25 lead at the break.

Going to the Line

Austin Cluck, who added 15 points for Cedarville, hit a couple of free throws with 1:35 remaining in the game to pull the Pirates (4-5) within one, 58-57.

Booneville garnered its final six points of the contest at the free-throw line as it shot 6 of 11 down the stretch. The Bearcats made six trips to the line in the final 1:22 of the game and had 11 total for the game as it shot 13 of 19. Jordan Sanchez had three of his 10 points during that final span of the game.

The Pirates had eight trips total and was 10 of 14.

Fourth Quarter Battle

The Pirates outscored Booneville 10-3 in the final three minutes of the third quarter and pulled within one, 40-41, heading into the final quarter.

Both teams traded shots before back-to-back buckets by Swaim gave Cedarville a 48-47 lead with 5:08 remaining.

Booneville responded with a 9-1 run only to be answered back by an 8-4 exchange by the Pirates to make it 58-57.

Big Rebounds

The Lady Bearcats (4-3) pulled down 31 rebounds with six players contributing and four nabbing five or more each. The Lady Pirates (8-1) had 18 with six offensive rebounds.

Sophomore Leigh Swint led the game with nine rebounds and added nine points. Karmen Kent paced the game with 18 points to go along with five rebounds. Junior Joleigh Tate had 11 points and seven boards. Sophomore Layla Bynum had six rebounds and five points.

Third Quarter Run

The Lady Bearcats trailed 32-23 at the break when Kent scored six of her points during the start of the second half. Booneville began with an 11-2 run to tie up the game 34-34 with 3:45 remaining. Chloe Morrow, who led Cedarville (8-1) with 14 points, had the Lady Pirates only two baskets during the quarter as she gave her squad the lead back 36-34.

Swint tied the game again and Heaven Sanchez, who finished with seven points, came away with a steal and subsequent points and Booneville led for the first time of the game.

The Lady Pirates shot 2 of 12 from the floor in the third quarter and was 0 for 4 from behind the arc.

Cedarville led 22-13 in the first quarter and finished with 11 points in the second half. Ava Hightower had eight points for the Lady Pirates while Katelynn Oden and Audrey Wells added six and five points respectively.

Up Next

The Cedarville Pirates traveled to Hackett on Jan. 5 and will host Danville on Friday and Paris on Jan. 12.

Alma splits at Dardanelle

Alma dropped a 53-52 decision to Dardanelle on Dec. 30. Nathan Whalen had a double-double 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Hunter McAlister led the team with 23 points. Logan Taylor had a career-high 10 assists and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss.

The Lady Airedales won their final contest of 2020 as they defeated the Lady Sand Lizards 43-27. Loryn Kelley led with 15 points while Presli Taylor and Halyn Carmack had nine and eight points respectively. Samantha Cook added five for Alma.

Former Alma standout Cejay Mann began his college career with a couple of starts as a freshman for the Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys (2-0). Tech won the first contest 64-59 against the University of the Ozarks (Clarksville). Mann led all starters with 11 points. In the second game, Mann scored nine points as the bench scored 55 points in the 102-73 against Southwest Christian.

JUNIOR HIGH

Lady Pirates rally past Booneville

The Lady Pirates overcame a slow start to defeat Booneville in the junior girls' contest, 37-27, on Dec. 30.

Cedarville trailed 15-10 at the break but outscored the Lady Bearcats in the second half. Rylee Partain led the game with 18 points and Makalie Carter tossed in 13.