Late rebound seals Alma win at home

Both Alma and Lamar traded scoring sprees late in the fourth quarter but it was Hunter McCallister's rebound as the clock expired to seal the win for the Airedales at home on Dec. 29.

"Both teams have been off for a while and we battled back and forth. [Lamar] adjusted to our zone and started to attack us inside but I thought we show some resilience," said Alma coach Stan Flenor. "We'll have to do better with free throws but I'm proud of these guys for fighting back."

Alma traveled to Dardanelle for its final nonconference game of the year before starting league play against Mountian Home on Jan. 5.

With the game tied, 34-34, to start the fourth quarter, Nathan Whalen sparked a 6-0 run to give the Airedales the lead. Both teams traded shots and Ethan Kendall began a 9-0 run and Lamar was up 48-43 after Jamarey Larkin came away with a steal and the subsequent score.

Whalen answered back and after a couple of free throws from McCallister and a three-pointer from Drew Battles, Alma was back on top 50-48.

Alma missed a couple of free throws in the final 24 seconds of the game. Larkin went to the line with 1.6 seconds remaining. He made the first one but the second shot went off the rim and McCallister came down with the rebound as the clock expired. Alma finished shooting 8 of 16 from the line.

Battles led with 18 points, including a rare four-point play in the third quarter. Whalen paced Alma with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. McCallister was close to a double-double with his nine points and eight boards.

Lamar junior Bradlee Kemp led the game with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Jarron Massengale added 12 points for the Warriors.

Both teams kept tight control of their possessions as Alma had only 11 turnovers for the game (six were forced) and Lamar had nine (four forced).

Alma jumped to a 12-0 lead to start the game and extended it to 18-8 after Jacob Coursey (five points, five rebounds, three steals) broke away with a steal and the subsequent bucket. Lamar stormed back thanks to a three-pointer from Kendall (14 points) and pulled within two, 21-19, at the break.

Lady Airedales 50, Lady Warriors 21

Alma changed up its play during the Christmas break brought it against Lamar, who hasn't played a game since Dec. 5, and ran away with the win at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

The Lady Airedales attacked more from inside, put pressure on Lamar, and tallied 21 points off of turnovers. The Lady Warriors suffered 13 turnovers during the course of the contest.

"Going into the break, we changed up a lot of things to give us more opportunities inside and all that work and drills paid off for us," said Alma coach Codey Mann. "I'm proud of the way the girls played. We got a lot of points in transition and I thought we rebounded well."

Six different players contributed to Alma's scoring with Chloe Trusty leading the way with 18 points and eight rebounds. Loryn Kelley scored 13 of her 15 points in the second and added five rebounds. Halyn Carmack added nine points, four assists, two rebounds, and a steal.

Lamar sophomore Karley Williams led her team with 16 points and seven rebounds. Williams shot 10 of 14 from the free-throw line (her team finished 11 of 20 from the line).