Baptist Health renovations

Baptist Health in Van Buren has undergone renovations to create up to 74 beds for COVID-19 patients as requested by the state. 44 beds are now completed and we are finalizing the remaining 30 beds.

Baptist Health in Van Buren would like to thank employees from materials, facilities, nursing, environmental services and local contractors in the community who have helped with this project.

While the inpatient units in Van Buren remain closed until needed, the emergency department, laboratory, GI, outpatient physical therapy and radiology services are still fully functional and ready to take care of patients.

Please help us communicate to our friends and neighbors in Crawford County that they should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency room at Baptist Health in Van Buren if they need immediate medical attention.