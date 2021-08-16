Here are the Top 3A-1 players to watch entering the 2021 high school football season

This is the third entry looking at the top players from other teams Crawford County will face this season. A list of Crawford County players to watch for the upcoming season by position has already been published.

These are the players to watch who will face Cedarville in the 3A-1 for the 2021 Arkansas high school season:

Brandon Scott (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), quarterback, Charleston, Jr.: Scott earned Class 3A all-state honors as he threw for 1,612 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Peyton Hester (5-10, 175), wide receiver, Hackett, Sr.: Hester earned all-state honors last season when he hauled in 57 passes for 1,043 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also led the team with 161 tackles as an inside linebacker.

Ethan Slavens (6-5, 210), quarterback, Hackett, Sr.: Slavens threw for 1,869 yards last season with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ransom Merechka (5-10, 190), linebacker, Charleston, Sr.: Merechka, a three-year starter, and a 3A-1 all-conference selection, led Charleston with 89 tackles in 2020.

Seth Center (6-0, 163), linebacker, Greenland, Jr.: Center led his team with 90 tackles and was an all-conference selection. Center will also split duties on offense as a running back.

Ross Ivy (5-8, 165), running back, West Fork, Sr.: Ivy led West Fork with 943 yards rushing and nine touchdowns.

Eli Howerton (6-3, 190), defensive back, West Fork, Jr.: Howerton helped pace West Fork with 72 tackles. He was all-conference last season as a quarterback with 610 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ben Rodriguez (5-10, 175), linebacker, Lavaca, Sr.: Rodriguez led Lavaca with 72 tackles last season.

J.J. Hollingsworth (6-5, 250), offensive line, Greenland, Sr.: Hollingsworth, a three-year starter and all-state performer last season, will also play on the defensive line where he recorded 66 tackles, 14 for a loss, and eight sacks.

Dakoda Christianson (6-0, 230), offensive line, Lincoln, Sr.: Christianson is a two-year starter.

Other Players to Watch: Shawn Brown (running back), Mansfield; Zayne Dugan (quarterback), Mansfield; Eli Edens (offensive line), West Fork; Brevyn Keeter (running back), Charleston; Bryton Keeter (wide receiver), Charleston; Lincoln Morphis (defensive back), Lincoln; Isaac Morris (offensive line), Lavaca; Maddox Noel (quarterback), Lavaca.