Here are the Top 5A West players to watch entering the 2021 high school football season

This is the second entry looking at the top players from other teams Crawford County will face this season. A list of Crawford County players to watch for the upcoming season by position has already been published.

These are the players to watch for Alma and the rest of the 5A West for the 2021 Arkansas high school season:

Austin Myers (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), quarterback, Vilonia, Sr.: Myers is a three-year starter. He completed 78 of 117 passes for 903 yards with five touchdowns and had eight interceptions in six games last season after a thumb injury. He has offers from Middle Tennessee and Kansas and was evaluated by Arkansas, Memphis and Colorado.

Cooper Wilcox (6-0, 190), quarterback, Greenbrier, Sr.: Wilcox, a 5A-West all-conference selection, completed 75 passes for 1,260 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 480 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilcox visited Abeline Christian and Pittsburg State (Kansas) and attended summer camps at several in-state colleges.

Josh Robinson (6-5, 270), offensive line, Greenbrier, Sr.: Robinson earned all-conference honors last season for a team that averaged 270 rushing yards. He has an offer from Toledo.

Seth Kirk (5-7, 170), running back, Vilonia, Sr.: Kirk rushed for 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and was a Class 5A all-state selection.

Caden Elsik (5-11, 185), running back, Farmington, Sr.: Elsik returns after his 5A-West all-conference season where he had 1,155 yards on 248 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Kannon Bartlett (6-0, 170), wide receiver, Vilonia, Sr.: Bartlett earned a Class 5A all-state pick after hauling in 54 passes for 717 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 448 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Nick Huett (5-11, 210), running back, Greenbrier, Sr.: Huett had 926 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns. He earned Class 5A all-state honors as a linebacker with 75 tackles.

Arthur Alverez (6-2, 200), running back, Clarksville, Jr.: Alverez, an all-state selection, had 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Dylan Block (6-0, 160), wide receiver, Harrison, Sr.: Block caught 28 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns last season. Block was also a Class 5A all-state pick as a safety.

Carter McElhaney (5-8, 150), wide receiver, Greenbrier, Jr.: McElhaney led Greenbrier with 25 catches for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

Devonte Donovan (6-3, 175), wide receiver, Farmington, Sr.: Donovan caught 44 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns last season when he earned all-conference honors.6

Braden Bullington (6-1, 200), defensive line, Farmington, Sr.: Bullington returns after making 58 tackles last season.

Matt Colvin (6-3, 285), offensive line, Clarksville, Sr.: Colvin is a two-year starter and recorded 83 pancake blocks last season.

Other Players to Watch: Joe Adams (running back), Pea Ridge; Trevor Blair (wide receiver), Pea Ridge; Jackson Boudrey (offensive line), Farmington; Evan Dixon (defensive line), Harrison; Tristian Thompson (linebacker), Harrison.