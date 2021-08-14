Who are the Top 6A West players to watch entering the 2021 high school football season?

This is the second entry looking at the top players from other teams Crawford County will face this season. A list of Crawford County players to watch for the upcoming season by position has already been published.

These are the players to watch that will face Van Buren in the 6A West for the 2021 Arkansas high school season:

James Jointer (6-0, 215), running back, Little Rock Parkview, Sr.: Jointer was an all-state pick in 2020 and has committed to Arkansas. He had 162 carries last season for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Chase Jessup (6-4, 310), offensive line, Lake Hamilton, Sr.: Jessup is an all-state guard and recently announced his commitment to Arkansas State.

Jace Sutulovich (6-3, 286), offensive line, Siloam Springs, Sr.: Sutulovich is a three-year starter and a 6A West all-conference player. He committed to Air Force this summer.

CLASS 6A GAMES TO SEE:Here are the Arkansas 6A West games to watch in the 2021 high school football season

Kyndall McKenzie (6-3, 285), offensive line, Little Rock Parkview, Sr.: McKenzie is a three-year starter for Parkview and has committed to Memphis.

Cameron Harris (6-3, 300), wide receiver, Benton, Sr.: Harris was a Class 6A all-state selection last season and paced Benton with 860 yards and 12 touchdowns. Harris committed to Middle Tennessee back in May.

Hunter Talley (6-5, 205), quarterback, Siloam Springs, Sr.: Talley was selected 6A all-state as a dual-threat player with 2,381 yards on offense and 27 touchdowns (1,752 yards passing.)

Owen Miller (5-10, 195), running back, Lake Hamilton, Sr.: Miller, an all-state selection last season, rushed for 1,769 yards last season with 21 touchdowns. He also led Lake Hamilton with 12 catches for 311 yards and four more touchdowns.

Colt Owenby (6-1, 200), linebacker, Greenwood, Sr.: Owenby led Greenwood with 145 tackles with 16 for a loss, two sacks, and three interceptions.

RACING AHEAD:How Booneville's Alex Taylor prepares for the 'Hellcat Grudge Match'

Casey Johnson (5-11, 195), running back, Benton, Sr.: Johnson led Benton with 15 touchdowns and 1,174 yards rushing. He also caught 17 passes for 233 yards and three more touchdowns.

Grant Bearden (6-0, 180), quarterback, Lake Hamilton, Sr.: Bearden played 13 games last season with 704 yards passing and six touchdowns.

Tyler Crossno (6-2, 230), defensive line, Greenwood, Sr.: Crossno finished last season with 95 tackles with 12 for a loss and eight sacks.

Other Players to Watch: Justin Crutchmer (defensive back), Lake Hamilton; Walker Davis (offensive line), Benton; Parker Gill (linebacker), Greenwood; Christian Ledeker (defensive back), Siloam Springs; Alex Pizzimenti (offensive line), Mountain Home; Trey Traylor (offensive line), Russellville.