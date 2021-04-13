Sons of Southern Cross win First Amendment lawsuit over Confederate flag after Van Buren merchants stay silent

A default judgment in the Western District of Arkansas federal court has been issued after a Van Buren group did not respond to a First Amendment lawsuit by the Sons of the Southern Cross for being told they could not include the Confederate battle flag on a Christmas 2020 parade float.

The judgment from the U.S. District Court was issued on April 8 and states the Old Town Merchants Association "failed to plead or otherwise defend" Sons of the Southern Cross, Inc. v. Joe Hurst, et al.

Joe Hurst is the mayor of Van Buren. The Christmas parade was held on Main Street in Van Buren on Dec. 12, 2020.

An injunction request has also been filed by the Sons of the Southern Cross to fly any flag in the city of Van Buren. Joey Mccutchen of McCutchen, Sexton & Napurano Law firm in Fort Smith represents the Sons of the Southern Cross.

"That flag and any other flags, including the Arkansas Flag," Mccutchen said. "We are seeking an injunction against them from ever doing this again in the future."

McCutchen noted the injunction request would still need to go to trial.

The initial lawsuit was filed after James Bible of Sons of the Southern Cross was told the group could not fly the Confederate battle flag during the parade. The complaint states this was a violation of rights secured to the plaintiffs by the First and 14th Amendments. The parade entry depicted a Civil War encampment, with a United States flag over a tent on one side and a Confederate battle flag over a tent on the other side.

The rules for the parade stated that "no flags, other than the American flag, or any discriminatory items, or sayings should be present on the float." The lawsuit argued that since flags are a matter of free speech, then the rule is a content-based restriction on free speech.

The Sons of the Southern Cross have participated in the Van Buren Christmas parade for the last 11 years and have displayed the flag on all of their floats, McCutchen noted in a previous report on the case.

According to a flyer for the event, Joy Holman was the organizer. The complaint states Holman was acting as an agent for Old Town Merchants Association, who was the sponsor, and the Christmas parade was essentially controlled and operated by the city and Hurst.

Prior to the parade, the Sons of the Southern Cross submitted an application to participate. According to the complaint, Bible spoke to Holman from the Old Town Merchants Association and was told that the float, with the flag, would be permitted.

A Van Buren police officer told the organization it was not allowed to participate while the flag was present.