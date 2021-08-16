The Crawford County Fair in Mulberry will be Sept. 11-18

Crawford County will celebrate its 100th anniversary of the Crawford County Fair this year. Located in Mulberry, the fair will take place Sept. 11-18.

Due to COVID-19, the celebration for the Crawford County Fair was pushed forward last year. The livestock portion of the fair was still on, but everything else that was planned had to be rescheduled.

For 99 out of the 100 years, the fair has taken place in Mulberry.

"The fairgrounds where it's held was donated by the Kirksey family," Marla Keady with the Crawford County Fair Association said. "Dr. Kirskey was a doctor in Mulberry, and it will always be in Kirskey Park as long as it's used for the fair."

The eight days of the fair will be filled morning to night with various things for the community to do.

A new addition to the fair will be a parade that will take place on the first night. Starting at 11 a.m. on the first day a parade through downtown Mulberry will start the festivities.

On the first night, attendees can enjoy an antique car show, and a barbecue cook-off where sample plates can be purchased.

Throughout the rest of the week, livestock competitions, a carnival, and a 100th-year celebration with cake, games, and community booths will take place.

The 2021 annual pageants will be Sept. 16 and Sept. 18. The talent show will take place on Sept. 17.

The sign-up meeting for the pageant and talent show will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at the fairgrounds. Divisions that will be held this year include Teeny Princess, for ages 0-12 months; Tiny Princess, for ages 13 months – 23 months; Little Princess, for ages 2-4; Princess, for ages 5-6; Jr. Princess, for ages 7-8; Little Miss, for ages 9-10; and Junior Miss, for ages 11-13. Teen Contestants must be 14-17 years of age. Queen contestants must be 18-23 years of age.

They will also hold the Mrs. division ages 35-55 and Senior ages 56-75. The Teen, Queen, Mrs., and Senior pageant winners will represent Crawford County at the Arkansas State Fair Pageants in October. This year they will also crown a 100th-year queen and princess.

"We give a $3,000 scholarship the winner of the pageant," Keady said.

The scholarship will be awarded from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

For more information, and a comprehensive list of events and rules and regulations for the pageant visit thecrawfordcountyfair.com.