Meet the new Leadership Crawford County Class

From Staff Reports

To welcome the new class of Leadership Crawford County a reception was held for all new members.

The reception was to welcome the 2021-22 class and to introduce them to the Board of Directors and alumni. This is the 21st year with the program. The class will start with the opening retreat on Aug. 20-21 at Sonshine Mountain in Mountainburg, said Pat Powel, executive director of Leadership Crawford County.

There are 25 new people in the 2021 class of Leadership Crawford County. Following is a list of the new members and a little about them.

Theresa Bell is a therapist at The Forging Place. She and her husband, Kenneth, reside in Van Buren. Theresa and Kenny have five children: Christopher, Samantha, Tori, Devin, and Liza. Theresa is a graduate of Van Buren High School, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, and a master’s in counseling from John Brown University. She is the current president of the Women’s League of Van Buren and is on the Van Buren School Board. She also has completed volunteer/mentor training for the M 61 Project.

Travis Biggs is the assistant superintendent of the Alma School District. He and his wife Sarah, live in Fort Smith. He is a member of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and a volunteer with the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Arkansas State University, a master’s in education administration from Arkansas Tech University, and a specialist’s degree in education leadership from Arkansas State University.

Tracy Burba is the co-owner of Rethreadz’s on Main Street in Van Buren. She has one daughter, Cassidy. Tracy graduated high school at Greenwood, received her Bachelor’s in Geology, and spent two years study in Hydrogeology. She is currently a board member of Keep Van Buren Beautiful, Vice-President of The Old Town Merchants Association, and a Commissioner for the Van Buren Municipal Utilities.

Robert Burris works in sales at Progressive Business. He and his wife Kerri have two children. Robert attended Westark Community College, now UAFS, and has been involved in the Boys & Girls Clubs of America since 1981.

Michelle Davis is the regional market development manager at United Federal Credit Union. She is married to Chris Davis and has three children: Connor, Kayli, and Caden. Michelle is currently enrolled at UAFS working toward her bachelor of science in organizational leadership. She is a 2017 Leadership Fort Smith Alumni, and was a Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassador for five years. She was the 2016 Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year and is a current ambassador for the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce.

Misty Evans is the owner/president of Evan’s Body Shop. She and her husband, Rodney opened Evan’s Body Shop in 2006 and they have one child, Rhett. Misty has an associate of arts degree from Westark Community College, now UAFS. She received the 2018-19 Cedarville PTO Volunteer of the Year award and owns a national and state certified women-owned business. She also has a national certification in Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and Women-Owned Small Business.

Evan Faries is a loan officer at Citizens Bank and Trust. He and his wife, Kiera have three children, Donevan, Bennett, and Truett. Evan has Bachelor’s in Political Science from UAFS. He previously interned at the office of Congressman Steve Womack. Currently, Evan serves on the Board of Directors for Abilities Unlimited and is a member of the Arkansas Bankers Association.

Phillip Faucette is the owner of Mr. Mow-It-All and a Realtor at Jim White Realty. He and his wife, Sirena, have five children: Monica, Victoria, Christopher, KyliAnna, and Lilyana. Phillip has a bachelor’s in media arts and a bachelor's in elementary education. He is the second counselor in bishopric at his church and volunteered in many youth activities and disaster cleanup efforts.

George Fowler, Ph.D., is the library director for the Crawford County Library System. He and his wife, Sophia, live in Van Buren. George has a bachelor's degree in information science, a master's in library science, and a doctor of philosophy in higher education. He is a member of the National Coalition for Dialogue & Deliberation and the American Library Association. George was a Russian linguist while in the U.S. Army.

Casey Fraley is the practice manager of operations for Van Buren Family Dentistry, where she began her dental career as a registered dental assistant in January 2012. Although originally from Alma, Casey and her husband, James, currently live in Lavaca. She has facilitated numerous leadership courses and received the 2019 Heartland Dental Regional Team Retention Award and the 2020 Heartland Dental Regional Profitability award.

Tanya Franklin is the vice president of financial operations and controller/treasurer for Golden Living. Michael and her husband live in Van Buren and have two married children: Jacob and Ryan. Tanya received her associate's degree in accounting from Westark Community College, now UAFS, and her bachelor's degree in accounting from Arkansas Tech University. She is the treasurer and children’s coordinator at her church and a volunteer with Partners in Education.

Wesley Hilliard has served as the lead pastor of Heritage Church in Van Buren for 20 years. He and his wife Allison, have two children: Lindsay and Libby. Wes received his bachelor’s in psychology and his master's of divinity in pastoral ministry. He was with the U.S. Army and Arkansas Army National Guard for nearly 28 years.

Heather Hoffsommer is a troop sergeant at the Van Buren Police Department. Heather lives in Van Buren with her husband, Chris, and they have three children: Bailey, Ashleigh, and Dakota. She received her bachelor's degree in criminal justice/sociology and her master's degree in criminal justice. She is the first female sergeant at the Van Buren Police Department and is a volunteer for the 100 Families Initiative and Special Olympics.

Garrett Houck is a community relations coordinator at OG&E. He and his wife Kristin live in Alma and have two children: Allee and Tucker. Garrett received his bachelor's in organizational management from John Brown University. He is a board member of the Red Cross of NWA, Community Services Clearinghouse, Van Buren Boys & Girls Club, and the LeFlore County Boys & Girls Club. He received the OG&E Positive Energy Award in 2020.

Miel Partain is a legal assistant at Hopkins and Holmes, PLLC. She and her husband, Kevin live in Van Buren and have five children: Devin, Dillon, August, Michael, and Madeline. Miel has an associate's of applied science in legal studies and is an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts as a troop leader and service unit director. She has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Governor’s Volunteer Service Award, Girl Scout Council’s Honor Pin, and Girl Scouts Diamonds Myra Vinson Award.

Kyle Pierce is a financial adviser at Edward Jones. He and his wife, Hannah, live in Van Buren. Kyle received his bachelor's in business administration in economics and finance. He is the Rotary Club president and board member, and a volunteer in Small Business Connections of Van Buren where he has participated in the lunch pack programs for students of Crawford County.

Joyce Ridenour is an agri consumer loan specialist at Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas. She and her husband, Jerry, live in Natural Dam and have two children: Justin and Jessica. She is a member of the Home Builder’s Association.

Kyle Roberson is the operations manager at Bekaert. He and his wife, Jodie, live in Van Buren and have two children: Heidi and Hunter. He has a bachelor’s in business administration in marketing. Kyle spent six years in the Army Reserve where he reached the rank of E-5, sergeant.

Stacey Shelly is responsible for human resources and payroll for the Crawford County Clerk’s office. She lives in Natural Dam and has four children: Alex, Amethyst, Briana, and Tom. Stacey is a facilitator for the Ready Now Recovery program.

Virginia Shelly is a business banker for Arvest. She and her husband, Christopher, live in Alma and have five children: Austin, Tyler, Bryson, Henry, and Lily. Virginia is an ambassador for the Alma Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Women’s League of Van Buren, a volunteer for the Heart 2 Heart Pregnancy & Family Support Center, and the Women’s Crisis Center.

Kimberly Smith is an associate mortgage lender at Arvest Bank in Alma. She and her husband, Dustin, live in Alma and have three children: Kimbrie, Kaleb, and Kinley.

Phyllis Thompson is the director of membership at the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, David, have two children: Brittany and Emily. Phyllis is an active volunteer with the Robert Jack VFW 1322 Auxiliary.

Zach Throneberry is a deputy prosecutor with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s office. He has a bachelor’s in business administration and a law degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law.

Emily Treadaway is a county coordinator with The CALL. She and her husband, Chad, have two children: Brandon and Alicen. Emily received her bachelor’s in marketing from UAFS. She is the vice president of membership for the Junior League of Fort Smith and is the Connection Committee chair for 100 Families.

Dennis Williamson II is the director of Workforce Development for the Western Arkansas Planning & Development District. He and his wife Andrea have two children: Dennis and Joseph. He has a bachelor's degree in business and is a board member with the Business Retention Expansion International and executive board member/treasurer for the Antioch for Youth & Families. He is a recipient of the Professional Community Economic Developer & Earnest Whitelaw award.