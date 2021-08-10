Rogers Avenue Walmart closes until Thursday morning for cleaning and sanitization

From Staff Reports

Walmart has temporarily closed its Fort Smith location at 8301 Rogers Ave. to clean and sanitize the building.

The Rogers Avenue Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen to customers at 6 a.m. Thursday.

"As an essential business and a member of the Fort Smith community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time," a Walmart news release states. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic."

The temporary closure will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give Walmart associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store reopen Thursday morning.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts," the Walmart release added. "Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

The company stated that in the counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside the Walmart facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

When the store reopens Thursday, they will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, Walmart is also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock,

Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, Walmart will provide two hours of paid leave. Associates who receive the vaccine are given a $150 bonus for doing so and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine.