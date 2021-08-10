Raymond Harvey announces run for Crawford County Judge

Crawford County Justice of the Peace Raymond Harvey announced his run for Crawford County Judge on Aug. 3. Harvey's goals are to have better pay and benefits for county employees and become more involved with rural county citizens.

Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap's term will end next year and Harvey is the first to announce his run for the position.

The primary for the election will be in May 2022.

Harvey is currently in his fifth year as a Justice of the Peace in Crawford County. He is also the economic development chair for the county as well as a member of the executive board for the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District.

Harvey said that he has had the thought of running for county judge for the last couple of years. The process of working towards that was halted by COVID-19 but Harvey began to work towards it again as things began to open up.

He met with community leaders and learned through them how he would be as the county government's head administrator. Two months ago, he met with county leaders that he highly respected and once he gathered their support he knew it was time to announce his run earlier this month.

"I wish I could say that I've had 'ye' votes on ordinances that have changed to county, but the first few years are really about learning the process," Harvey said. "The last year or so I've been able to be more assertive and getting involved."

Harvey has also been appointed to a 12-member association of quorum court board members for the state. Out of 75 counties, they are broken into four districts with three members representing each district.

"I'm glad because I get to meet individuals throughout the state, learn their personal struggles with their quorum courts and counties and that can help us with ours," Harvey said.

Harvey said he has had overwhelming support from the community. He hopes that he can take what he knows from the professional field and what he's learned from the county government to offer better pay for county employees.

"In today's world, insurance is something that everybody needs," Harvey said. "Benefits mean a lot and once you have the quality of benefits you can retain your employees longer and have fewer turnovers. I think as a county judge my two big goals are to have sufficient pay across the board and sufficient benefits."

Harvey explained that reaching this goal can only be achieved as a team, and he wants to build stronger relationships with county elected officials.

Within the next several months, Harvey wants to meet with the rural communities throughout the county to see what their specific needs are and how they have and haven't been helped in the past.

"Ultimately I want to educate the citizens on how county government works," Harvey said. "I want to be a peoples' judge. Even if I'm the one blessed enough to be elected I still want to be out there hearing firsthand the good, the bad, and the ugly."