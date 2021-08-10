Almost Home Animal Shelter asks for stricter laws as dog numbers uptick following initial ease in pandemic

Almost Home Animal Shelter in Van Buren has seen an uptick in dogs now that people are returning to work and adoption shelters in the North are at capacity.

Jo Ellen Bonhart, president of Almost Home, said during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic there wasn't a large increase of dogs taken to the shelter.

"People were home, paying attention to their dogs, people were getting dogs, and then once people started to get back to work, or the illness of COVID got more severe, we have seen a drastic increase in the number of dogs coming through," Bonhart said.

Most of the dogs that Bonhart said were showing up were dogs that had been dropped off. As of Aug. 5, the shelter was at full capacity and even a few pens had two dogs.

The shelter can hold up to 30 dogs if they brought in large crates and set up dogs in the halls, but realistically Bonhart said the number is around 25.

One reason, Bonhart believes a large number of dogs have been showing up is because people aren't home to pay attention to them.

"More people were adopting when COVID was going on," Bonhart said. "Almost Home and all your local rescues survive on transporting to northern fosters."

Bonhart said that the northern states are also full of dogs, so they can't transport as many.

With the number of dogs not being able to be transported and animals being neglected and discarded the shelter fills up until they can find alternatives.

The shelter also offers to have people foster dogs, but according to Bonhart, the number of people willing to foster is low. The shelter provides everything a foster parent needs, including food, toys, medicine, and even paying the medical bills.

In June of this year, the shelter took in 45 dogs, 21 of which were claimed. Only one was adopted, and 17 were transported.

Last year in June, 26 dogs were taken in with 13 claimed and one adopted. Only nine were transported.

Bonhart believes there needs to be stricter laws on owners who neglect, abuse, or discard their dogs.

"I'll preach this to my dying day," Bonhart said. "There are no strict penalties for neglect, abuse, or dumping of dogs. People can do it and not face any consequences."

Bonhart said they have evidence of dogs being abandoned, but nothing happened to the owner to penalize them.

"We have some great pet owners in this area, but unfortunately, in my opinion, the bad outweighs the good owners," Bonhart said.

Bonhart referenced a current investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff's Department regarding animal cruelty.

Bonhart meets bi-monthly with city planners to begin to get laws changed in the city. Bonhart hopes that more penalties for abuse and neglect will be utilized against owners neglecting their dogs. Bonhart said that someone will be fined or penalized every once in a while, but she doesn't believe that it is consistent enough.

"We're reviewing city guidelines with the city planner," Bonhart said. "You're not supposed to chain a dog up out in the yard. We want to make sure that that's done and dogs have proper shelter."

In Van Buren, dogs are supposed to have city tags that identify them and their owners, but according to Bonhart, many dogs are brought in with no identification. She also would like mandatory spay and neuter laws to cut down on overpopulation. Almost Home had a litter of puppies recently brought in that were dumped out in the county.

Almost Home asks you to reach out to your local shelters if you need any help with taking care of your dog. Almost Home can provide food and items for your dogs to make sure that they live a safe and healthy life.