Arkansas Courts recognize Crawford County clerk for data quality

Staff Reports

The Crawford County Circuit Clerk’s Office received a Data Quality Award from the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts on July 23 at the annual Arkansas Court Automation Programs (ACAP) Conference.

ACAP provides technical support to the state’s courts, makes court information available to the public, and develops online court-related services. During the closing session of the conference, Sharon Blount-Baker and the staff of the Crawford County Circuit Clerk's Office received the award for party association as well as accurate reporting and ATN completion.

"The integrity of the record has always been a priority within our office and our motto is always 'accuracy over speed'," Blount-Baker said. "Receiving accurate reporting and ATN completion recognition is especially important to me as this data is used when our officers make traffic stops. When they call in with a situation and ACIC gives them the information it warms my heart to know that to the best of our ability the information is reported and accurate."

Scott Graves, director of the Office of Research and Justice Statistics, commended the Crawford County Circuit Clerk’s Office. “Accurate and timely information is key to serving the public, and we appreciate the dedication of Sharon Blount-Baker and her staff,” he stated.

Blount-Baker thanked her staff for their diligence and hard work. "I want to thank my court administrator Kristen Edwards and our court department ... without their dedication to our data and records this award would not be possible. I truly appreciate everything they do!"