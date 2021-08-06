Fort Smith man plays 100 holes of golf to raise awareness for Phelan-McDermid Syndrome

Phillip Robertson played 100 holes of golf Wednesday at Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma to benefit the Phelan McDermid Syndrome Foundation and the Gregory Kistler Center in Fort Smith.

As of tee time, Endure4Eden had raised $8,905, eclipsing the original $8,000 goal.

Robertson, of Fort Smith, has a six-year-old daughter named Eden who was born with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome, a rare genetic condition caused by a deletion or other structural change of the terminal end of chromosome 22.

Robertson said it leads to social and behavioral issues as well as cognitive disabilities. Eden has a low muscle tone and extremely high pain tolerance.

"She's six and a half, but she has developed mentally to a two or three-year-old," said Robertson.

Her high pain tolerance makes her susceptible to becoming overheated or overly cold.

One year when it was snowing and Eden playing on a slide, she stayed at the top of the for a while before coming down, and they found the cold had turned her skin a very bright red color but the young girl couldn't tell it was happening.

The idea for a fundraiser came a month ago when Robertson noticed he was feeling down and wanted to get out of his routine. He referenced a YouTube channel called "Yes Theory" that produces videos of the hosts traveling the world and doing things out of their comfort zone.

"I thought it was really neat and I thought I could do something that would get us out of our routine and comfort zone, but also shed some positivity on my daughter and her syndrome," Robertson said.

Robertson has been an avid golfer for 30 years, and his decision was based on his love of golf. To prepare, he exercised with an emphasis on incline walking as many of the walks between holes at Eagle Crest are elevated.

Robertson planned to play each round for around an hour and a half or two hours. Eagle Crest currently has three holes closed as they grow new grass for the greens.

He started at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning with glow-in-the-dark golf balls and by noon had already completed 60 holes.

"With the 15 holes that are open and looping nine and ten and skipping one par 3 later on, I will end hole 18 with 40 holes. Then I will play the 15 hole track four more times to get to 100," Robertson said.

Phelan McDermid Foundation supports Robertson's daughter and others like her through research and helping families with resources.

The Gregory Kistler Center is a therapy center where Robertson's daughter has received physical, occupational and speech therapy for three years. Currently, she is receiving in-home therapy contracted through the center.

Robertson had support as he made his way through the course with family members and families of children with PMS came throughout the day to encourage him. His father was also along on a golf cart providing Robertson with water, food, and changes of clothes.

"I understand that it's kind of a sporting event, but my main goal for this is to raise awareness for my daughter and her syndrome," Robertson said.