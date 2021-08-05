The advantages and disadvantages of Highway 59's roundabout

The Highway 59 and I-40 interchange project with a roundabout on the service road is still scheduled by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to begin in April of 2022 with a projected timeline of 18 to 24 months at a cost of up to $15 million.

A roundabout will be a new addition to Van Buren and the area at large. In Arkansas, the most roundabouts are located in Conway, where there are currently 30 roundabouts with three more on their way.

A roundabout is a circular-shaped intersection where drivers move counterclockwise around a center point. There are no traffic signals or stop signs in most modern versions. Every driver yields at the entry of the roundabout to other traffic.

Once you enter, you may go into the intersection and then come out at your desired street to head toward your destination. The Federal Highway Administration studied them and found that they’re capable of increasing traffic capacity by as much as 50% when compared to regular, more traditional intersections.

Finley Vinson, director of transportation for the city of Conway, said that a large new roundabout in Van Buren could pose some confusion for first-time drivers but the features have proven to have safety benefits.

"The smaller ones tend to be more popular than the larger ones," Vinson said. "In other states, it's relatively common for a roundabout to be at an interchange, but roundabouts are still relatively uncommon."

With the disadvantage of such a large roundabout being the first for the city, the safety benefits still remain.

Vinson explained that the fatality rates in a roundabout are around 90% lower than a typical intersection and serious injuries are 70% lower.

"The ironic thing about that is that the biggest reason someone would not like a roundabout is that they make them uncomfortable. If they feel uncomfortable then they feel unsafe," Vinson said.

He also added that feeling uncomfortable can mean that the driver will focus more on their driving and making it safer.

When Vinson advises a community on roundabouts he recommends that they start small because they are less complicated and easier for people to get more comfortable. However, the new roundabout in Van Buren will be larger than most.

Due to the geometry of a roundabout, head-on collisions and "t-bones," or vehicles colliding perpendicular to each other, are very unlikely to happen. The most common accidents would be a rear-end collision or glancing blows which are not as dangerous as the former.

The improvement to the interchange will focus on reducing congestion where the highway meets the interstate. A large portion of the improvements will focus on the access road that runs perpendicular to the interstate.

Off the interstate in Van Buren, ARDOT will tie Elfen Glen Street in with the access road that will include the roundabout to allow for the option of returning to the access road with access to a new entrance lane to the interstate. This will be for drivers who are either proceeding east or west or entering Elfen Glen Street.

From Highway 59 to the interstate, the current exit ramp will be eliminated and a new access road will be utilized with a new exit ramp to provide access from the intersection.

At www.drivesafeonline.org, detailed instructions are provided on how to use a roundabout.

Roundabout rules