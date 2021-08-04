Celebrate National Watermelon Day at Crabtree Farms

Press Argus-Courier

Crabtree Farms and Crawford County 4-H are celebrating National Watermelon Day on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event will be at Crabtree Farms, 3101 Westville Road, Van Buren.

Family-fun activities will be available including arts and crafts, face painting, a watermelon eating contest, wagon rides and a watermelon crawl contest. Local author Clara Pense will be on hand for story time. Samples of watermelons and lunch will be available, while supplies last. Watermelons will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact the Crawford County Extension office at 479-474-5286.