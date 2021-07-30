Crawford County Sheriff sets retirement after more than 30 years in law enforcement

After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown officially announced his retirement this week.

Aug. 17 will be Brown's last day as sheriff and mark his 30th year as a full-time police officer. He said that it has always been a personal goal of his to retire in his 30th year as an officer. He feels that now is the best time to do it.

"We're fixing to go into the budget cycle. This will give the interim sheriff the opportunity to set his own budget with the Quorum Court and of course we're having an election in 2023," said Brown.

Brown began his career in public service as an EMT for Logan County.

"I always wanted to be a paramedic. It was a childhood dream," Brown said.

He got his EMT certification from WestArk in 1985 and began working in Logan County as an EMT in April of that year.

"On my first day of the job I thought I was going to get a speeding ticket," Brown said. "KISR 93 was doing an April fools joke and was telling everyone that the time was an hour ahead. I thought I was late on my first day."

Three months later, Brown moved over to Crawford County EMS where he stayed for four years.

His law enforcement career began in 1989 when he joined the Alma Police Department. He spent about two years as a reserve police officer for Alma. Throughout his time with the Alma PD, he held many positions including patrol officer, investigator, and was the first school resource officer in the school district.

He remained with the Alma police until 2005 when he joined the Crawford County Sheriff's Department as chief deputy.

In 2010, he was elected sheriff and has served five terms since then.

"This job is an addicting job," Brown said. "The only way to retire is to walk away from it."

Brown said that he was never hurt in the line of duty, was able to handle all his prisoners, and the only car accidents in his career were intentional to stop a bad guy.

Brown remembers being the detective assigned in 1995 when Morgan Nick went missing in Alma.

"I was hoping that we could have solved that a long time ago, and I definitely wished we could solve it before I retired, but there's still hope," Brown said.

Moving forward, Brown does not have any plans after his retirement besides enjoying his time and spending days at his hunting cabin.

"If it opens some doors for me, great, but I'm not looking for anything right now," Brown said.

An Interim sheriff will be appointed by the Crawford County Quorum Court during next month's meeting.