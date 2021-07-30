CAE and Lions Club sponsor essay contest for visually impaired

The Van Buren Lions Club and the Center for Art and Education have teamed up to sponsor an essay contest for visually impaired kids and a peace poster contest

The essay contest is part of the Lions International Peace Essay and Peace Poster contest. Students from all around the world will enter into these contests under the theme of "we are all connected."

"This year, we noticed that the Lions Clubs International was offering a peace essay contest so we decided to give it a go at the local level," Terri Burt, programming manager at CAE said. "The contest is open to students who are considered visually impaired according to the national guidelines."

As provided in the federal and state regulations, a “visual impairment including blindness” means an “impairment in vision that, even with correction, adversely affects a child’s educational performance. The term includes both partial sight and blindness.

"I would think that if a student presented their essay that we would accept it without questioning the degree of their visual impairment," Burt said.

The rules ask that the students write a 500-word essay on what peace means to them, and will be judged on originality and their expression of the theme.

The contest is open to students 11, 12, or 13 years of age as of Nov. 15, 2021, and in public, private, or homeschool in the Van Buren School District.

Essays will be due Aug. 19-20 at The Center for Art and Education in Van Buren.

According to the American Foundation of the Blind, in 2019 Arkansas had 5,643 visually impaired children from ages 5-17.

There will also be a peace poster contest for area children. For a peace poster, the rules ask that a child express their vision of peace through art.

For over three decades Lions Clubs all over the world have sponsored the art contest. The goal of the contest is to have children create art that portrays what they believe is the solution to achieving peace in their communities. This year, the theme will be the same as the essay contest of "we are all connected"

Cash awards of $50 for first place, $25 for the second-place winner, and $15 for third will be awarded. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be invited to an awards ceremony and photo op held at the Van Buren Lions Club meeting. The first-place winner will automatically advance to district judging level.

The deadline for posters is Aug 19 and 20. The posters will be juried by local artists on behalf of the Center for Art & Education.

For more information, rules and regulations can be found at https://www.art-ed.org/events.