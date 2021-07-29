Frontier MPO looking for community input on transportation

The Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization is looking for public input on how they would like the transportation system to look now and in 2045.

The organization is mandated by Congress to undertake regional transportation planning and is working on a document that is a 20-year plan that includes short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans.

According to Reese Brewer, MPO director, the plans include roads, multi-use trails, and sidewalks.

"We're reaching out to community members and asking them if they would please take a survey and tell us their needs," Brewer said.

For example, Brewer said, possible needs could include park access, adding bike lanes, problems they have with Fayetteville Road and Highway 59, or anything related to the various forms of transportation around the city.

"Why this plan is important is that it goes into another document that gets federal allocation in dollars to help fund those projects," Brewer said.

The survey allows users to pinpoint specific locations on a map and add comments on that road, park, or trail. Users can then agree with the suggestion or reply and add further comments.

Community members can visit www.publicinput.com/FrontierMPO2045 or text "MTP' to 855-680-0455.

Frontier MPO oversees 491 square miles, with 223 square miles of eastern Sequoyah County, 51 square miles in northeastern Leflore County, 178 square miles of southwestern Crawford County, and 239 square miles in northwestern Sebastian County. Transportation investments are primarily focused on major corridors and where further development and redevelopment are occurring.