Van Buren for Boys & Girls Club renovation will allow more teens in afterschool programs

Renovations for the Boys & Girls Club in Van Buren are underway as Van Buren has designated Western Arkansas Planning and Development District as the project administrator.

The renovation will allow more teens to take part in the afterschool programs.

The Boys & Girls Club is looking to renovate an unused area of their building to expand and accommodate more children. $148,380 was awarded to the city in order to allow for the renovation to continue.

The grant is part of the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program and per the rules of the commission's laws, they must have assistance in administering the grant. Van Buren chose WAPDD as this administrator.

Due to it being an ACEDP grant, the city had to apply on behalf of the club.

"No funds come from the city," said Joe Hurst, mayor of Van Buren. "This is something we wanted to do to support the Boys & Girls Club."

The resolution was passed in accordance with the grant notes the city has a long-standing relationship with WAPDD and they would fulfill the project competently.

The work that will be done during the renovation is a covered canopy, new lighting and electrical, interior painting, and various improvements to HVAC and flooring.

The largest of these expenses comes in at $50,800 for the lighting and electrical work, and $20,000 for plumbing.

The Boys & Girls Club is required to pay the architect/engineer fee, which will cost $8,902 and bring the total of the project up to $157,282.

In February of this year, Boys & Girls Club Director Cindy Faldon believed that the architect/engineering fee would have been around $18,000.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Boys & Girls Club had to decrease the number of students that could attend their afterschool programs. According to Faldon, they decided that ages 6-12 needed the program the most. In August of 2020, they opened one of their classrooms to teenagers but limited it to 20 participants. With the added space they will be able to serve more teens.

Currently, the Boys & Girls Club does not have a time frame for when the renovations will begin or end, but the club will remain open while the renovations are active.