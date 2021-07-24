County Judge urges citizens to get vaccinated

As the new delta variant of COVID-19 is causing an uptick in cases, Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap is urging the community to get vaccinated.

Gilstrap compared the virus to a battle, and that the county should stand together to defeat the enemy, COVID-19.

"Our progress with defeating COVID-19 has been slowed," Gilstrap said in a press release. "In some cases, we are beginning to fall backward."

COVID-19 cases had been low in the county since April with seven-day averages at two or three cases. Slowly, this number began to rise in late June when averages began to double. Currently, the seven-day average is 11 with 21 new cases as of July 22 and 145 active cases.

"Frankly I’m frustrated with the direction we are going with COVID-19. This is especially true with the Delta Variant. As I’ve asked questions I feel the whole issue is political football," Gilstrap said. "I do believe it is a personal choice whether to be vaccinated or not. I also believe a person should take into consideration the safety of others which includes their family, friends, and loved ones."

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, on July 22, 2020, the number of new cases was 21 with a seven-day average of 16.

"To stop our backward movement and cause COVID-19 to retreat we must join forces," Gilstrap said. "We must encourage those that are not vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated."

Currently, 26.9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

"I pray with the introductions of the NEW VARIANTS of COVID the spread of the virus does not get out of control to a point where more lives are lost than would have been if only more people rolled up their sleeves to be vaccinated," Gilstrap said.

For information on COVID-19 or vaccination times and locations, contact the Crawford County Health Department at 479-474-6391.