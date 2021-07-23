Van Buren community raises funds for Vian shooting victims

In front of the police station in Van Buren, community members gathered to raise funds for the two local victims of a shooting that occurred in Vian, Oklahoma, on July 17.

Derek Riggs and Jake Myers were shot by a hitchhiker after they assisted him in getting gas for a broken-down vehicle.

"Derek's father is former Mayor John Riggs' son and he was my best friend," said Alan Swaim, former Van Buren city councilman, who organized the fundraiser together.

The event raised $14,258, surpassing the original goal of $3,000, and Swaim said more is on its way through the mail.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the victims of the shooting. As of July 23, $16,685 of a $25,000 goal has been raised.

"So many people came and cheerfully gave to a great cause, all smiling and expressing love for the families," Swaim said.

According to police reports, Riggs and Myers were traveling on I-40 near Vian when they picked up a hitchhiker who needed gas. After returning to the car with gas, Riggs and Myers were shot and the hitchhiker fled.

Myers was shot in the face and received damage to his lower Jaw. Riggs was shot three times hitting his abdomen, lung, and leg.

A suspect, identified as Lee King, was arrested July 22 in Dallas.

Swaim said both men are recovering from their injuries and Myers may be able to leave the hospital this week. There is no information on when Riggs will be discharged.