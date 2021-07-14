Arkansas Blood Institute asks donors to make their summer a lifesaving one

Staff Reports

The Arkansas Blood Institute is asking individuals age 16 and up to give blood at the Walmart in Van Buren on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Bloodmobile. Successful donors will receive a special summer T-shirt and one free admission to Magic Springs, according to a news release.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of the Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partner Magic Springs for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Appointments to donate can be made online at arkbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.