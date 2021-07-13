26% of the population in Crawford County fully vaccinated.

Counties in the area continue to grow their numbers of vaccinated people by the week, with Crawford County showing 26% of its population as fully vaccinated.

As of July 8, the CDC has compiled this information.

Crawford County:

19,547 people in Crawford County have received their first dose. This is 30.9% of the population. 16,425 are completely vaccinated, which equals 26% of the population.

The majority of those vaccinated in their age group is the "older than the 65 age" group. 6,723 residents over the age of 65 have received their first dose and 5,945 are fully vaccinated. Comparatively, the older-than-18 age group has 39.6% who have received their first dose, and 33.5% are fully vaccinated.

Franklin County:

Franklin County has higher percentages of their population vaccinated. The total population that has received their first dose is 34.9% and those fully vaccinated are 31.85%. Overall, 11,815 people have received either their first shot or both. This leaves approximately 6,000 people in the county who have not received either shot.

Logan County:

The total population of Logan County that has received their first dose is 33.2% or 7,123 residents. Fully vaccinated numbers are lower with 29%, or 6,222 residents.

66.8% of the "65 or older" age group has received their first dose with 61.2% fully vaccinated.

Sebastian County:

Sebastian County has 24.9% of its population fully vaccinated. That is 31,792 people, which leaves 7,792 people who have received their first dose but have not received their second.

Those over the age of 65 are the lowest number vaccinated with at least 10,840 with their first dose and 9,350 of them fully vaccinated.