Crawford County Cooperative Extension 4-H program receives grant

Brandi Davis with the Crawford County 4-H program recently accepted a $4,500 grant from Arkansas Rural Services and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through the Crawford County Conservation District, according to a news release. The grant will be used to set up 12 aquaponic aquariums in classrooms across Crawford County.

Davis plans to use the funds and aquariums to educate youth on sustainability and conservation using aquaponics technology. Lessons provided by Davis in the classrooms will cover water quality, natural wildlife conservation, soil health, and growing healthy foods.

“We are proud of Brandi and her desire to continue to serve and impact youth across the county. She did a great job applying and receiving this grant and we can’t wait to see the impact of these lessons in the classroom.,” said Tristin Bolton, county agent.

The overall goal of the project and lessons is to educate students about conservation and sustainability through new and innovative ways. All five school districts in Crawford County will be represented by 12 4-H in-school classes who will learn about soil preparation, creek and river conservation, as well as how to grow sustainable wildlife nutrition.