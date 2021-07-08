Keep Van Buren Beautiful to host e-waste disposal event

Keep Van Buren Beautiful is holding an "e-waste" collec event on Saturday, July 10. Broken electronics and household hazardous waste can be dropped off and disposed of correctly.

KVBB will utilizie the Van Buren Municipal Utilities to safely dispose of any e-waste the community has, including TVs, computers, mobile phones, home entertainment, and stereo systems, or almost any household or business item with circuitry or electrical components with power or battery supply.

Things not accepted include microwaves, toasters, and coffee makers.

Because of the heavy metals that are typically in electronics, they need to be disposed of separately from solid waste. The trace amounts of chemicals in the metals are not harmful by themselves but are harmful in large amounts when disposed of together.

"For several years we filled up a 53-foot tractor trailer but COVID of course stopped that event last year as school was out," KVBB Director John Pope said.

The event will give community members a chance to bring all their e-waste and disposable household items with help from KVBB.

Otherwise, residents can dispose of their waste during the week.

The city of Van Buren and Crawford County Household Waste and E-Waste Facility is located at 311 N. 30th St. behind Van Buren Municipal Utilities and is open to the residents of Crawford County on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

For Sebastian County residents, Fort Smith Landfill at 5900 Commerce Road also accepts electronic waste.

For more information on the event KVBB can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Keepvbb/.