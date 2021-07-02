Van Buren City Council approves annexation for residential area

Van Buren is growing as part of the county will now be annexed to the city to make room for a residential subdivision.

During the city council meeting in Van Buren on June 28, an ordinance approving the annexation of county land to the city was approved: 38.5 acres of land will be zoned as residential land for the construction of single-family homes.

The land was sought out to be annexed by Franklin Construction Inc., which owns the land.

Currently, there are no county residents or businesses on the land that is being annexed to the city. Because of this, the only tax increase will be for the city property tax.

Van Buren has one of the lowest millage rates in the state. The rate for Van Buren is 2 and Crawford County is 7.3.

The area is north of North Ridge Drive and is part of several other annexations in that area.

"Two other recent annexations in this area were Oliver Springs Elementary to the west of this property and another to the east, which is a residential single-family home," said Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst.

There are 84 individual lots on the land that will be utilized for housing.

As required by law, a petition was made and a public hearing was held for the public. After the public hearing, the planning commission approved the annexation with a majority vote.