Van Buren man found not guilty in death of two-year-old

A Van Buren man was found not guilty Monday in the 2019 death of 2-year-old Olivia Soto.

Jordan Shreeve of Van Buren was found not guilty of first and second-degree murder during his trial that ended June 28.

The verdict came after four days of trial and two hours of jury deliberation.

Olivia was found dead in November of 2019 at her home in Van Buren. An autopsy concluded the cause of death was "severe trauma to the head that was sustained by the actions of another person." Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police found blood in various places around the house and reports also state that oxycodone was found in the child's system. According to the police report of the original incident, Eva Millard, Shreeve's fiancee, had stated that Olivia had fallen out of her crib.

Shreeve's fiancee, Eva Millard, is awaiting trial on charges of permitting child abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Millard's trial is set to begin Sept. 10.