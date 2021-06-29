Places to celebrate Fourth of July Weekend in the River Valley area

The Fourth of July is approaching and cities are preparing to hold festivities to celebrate. Here is a list of Fourth of July Celebrations in the area.

Sebastian County

Mayor's Fourth of July Celebration: The largest fireworks show in the Arkansas River Valley will be located at the Riverfront Park in downtown Fort Smith on Sunday, July 4. Gates open at 5 p.m. and live music from the River Valley Community Band, Mr. Cabbagehead, and Larry B. will begin at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Greenwood Freedom Fest: On Saturday, July 3, Greenwood will be hosting their annual Freedom Fest at the town square.

Entertainment will last all day starting with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Live music will be provided by Mr. Cabbagehead, Jabe Burgess, and The KLO:CKS.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available to the community with no appointment necessary. All those 18 and older who receive the vaccine will receive their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off or an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Gift Certificate.

The fireworks celebration will begin at dusk.

Barling Independence Day Celebration: Saturday, July 3, Barling will host their fireworks celebration starting at 5:30 p.m.

Located at Barling City Park at 800 East H Street, there will be water slides, food trucks, a live DJ, face painting, and free watermelon and glow sticks.

Fireworks will begin at dark

Crawford County

Van Buren: The City of Van Buren Firework Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will be located at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex located at Toothaker Drive. The city encourages you to bring chairs bug spray, and lawn games. Food trucks will be present at the complex and the firework show begins at dark.

Alma: The Alma Liberty Festival will be on Saturday, July 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Alma. The festival will be followed by a fireworks show at City Park at 731 City Park Road at 9 p.m.

Live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and a scavenger hunt will be part of the entertainment at the festival.

Logan County

Paris: Fireworks over Paris will take place on Friday, July 2 at Wood Street Park, 1893 Wood St. A bicycle decoration contest will be held and vendors will be present. Fireworks will begin about 9:15 p.m.

A corn hole tournament will also be held. Registration will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 Vaccines will be made available with no appointment necessary at the park.

Booneville: Freedom Fest 2021 will take place on Sunday, July 4, at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville.

First Booneville Church will host activities at 8 p.m. and a fireworks display will begin about 9 p.m.

Franklin County

Charleston: On Sunday, July 4, Greenhurst Nursing Center will host its traditional Fourth of July celebration for the community of Charleston.

This year's festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the Greenhurst premises with free food, drinks and entertainment, followed by the firework show beginning at dark.

The live music will be provided by Robert Huston and the Western Swings RULES band.

Ozark: The annual fireworks show will begin in Ozark after dark on Saturday, July 3 with organized events in the city beginning at 3 p.m.

Altus: The Altus fireworks display will be held on Sunday, July 4 about 9:15 p.m. There will be food vendors downtown around the park.