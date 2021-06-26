Meadors Lumber celebrates 85 years in business

Meadors Lumber in Alma has been in business since 1936 and celebrated its 85th anniversary on March 19.

Claude Meadors Sr. opened the first Meadors Lumber store in 1936. According, to Meadors' great-great-granddaughter Ashton Meadors, there was a short period of time where the business was located in Mulberry but those early details on the business aren't easily available.

"We're not 100% sure on when it moved to Alma. Through the years that information has been lost," Meadors said.

In 1976, a fire broke out in Meadors Lumber when it was located in downtown Alma. All the records were lost in this fire and with it some history on the business's past. The downtown location was perfect, in its early years, Ashton Meadors said, because it was so close to the railroad tracks which made deliveries and transport a lot easier.

After Claude died, his business was passed along to his children who still run it to this day. Meadors has been a family-owned business since the beginning.

Although the original Alma location was perfect for the time, many trucks coming in and out of downtown with deliveries were becoming a problem, Ashton added. In 2005, construction was finished on their new 10,000 square foot building where they currently reside.

Meadors expanded their operations in 2000 with a new location in Ozark, and in 2011 a third location was opened in Clarksville.

To celebrate their 85th year, Meadors lumber ran sales and customer appreciation cookouts at all of its locations.

They also ran a bucket sale where customers were given a bucket, and whatever they could fit in the five-gallon bucket was 20% off. And if they spent more than $20 the bucket was free.

Meadors is located at 218 Commerce Drive in Alma, 1003 Interstate Drive in Clarksville, and 1800 N. 18th Street in Ozark.