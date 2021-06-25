Community Resource Center offers one stop shop for Crawford County residents

In August, Crawford County residents will be able to utilize a new community resource center at the Adult Education Center in Van Buren.

100 Families, Crawford County Adult Education Center, Arkansas Community Correction, and more will be in one location for anyone who needs them.

The idea for a community resource center began around four months ago when the Hamilton House Resource Center dissolved and moved to Fort Smith.

"Everyone was in the same frame of mind at the point," said Charlotte Douglas, the 100 Families director. "We needed to put more effort into growing and filling that space."

CCAE partnered with 100 Families to put together a centralized location. The clients can come to one place and get everything they needed. The resource center has joined with Workforce Innovation, rehabilitation resources, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), as well as Parents as Teachers to help the community quickly and easily.

"We have found that the population doesn't know where all these resources are," Douglas said. "When they are met with these barriers it's almost overwhelming to them."

The goal is to allow those in crisis to easily get the help they need without worrying about going to the next place, signing up online, and helping them discover new resources.

The new resource center will also offer classes including domestic violence, parenting, and classes for parolees.

"Anyone that wants to come and be a resource themselves is welcome," Douglas said.

This new resource center is located at 301 Mount Vista Blvd. on the City Heights Elementary campus in Van Buren.

"It's mainly aimed at adults, but when the adults come in and have needs for their kids that's when we can connect them to those resources as well," said Douglas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for August.

United Way will also be opening an office in Van Buren. This office will be located on Main Street. The building will not only be a permanent office for 100 Families but will also double as a meeting space for people who may need to meet with the Department of Human Services.

100 Families currently has 107 active families participating, and has served 247 children as of May 31.