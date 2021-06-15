Van Buren begins city-wide tornado damage clean-up

Clean-up operations are currently underway in Van Buren following the tornado on May 3.

The city is spending over $110,000 on the clean-up.

In order to gather help for the clearing of downed trees and limbs gathered on resident's properties, Van Buren contracted local businesses to work alongside the street department.

"We've made a lot of progress so far," Joe Hurst, Van Buren mayor, said.

City Park and Mike Meyer Park are currently being cleaned up by Express Tree and Landscaping. The parks have widespread damage across their entire properties and will take 20 days to complete. The crews began working on June 14.

The city is using $57,500 for those two park clean-up projects.

Juan's Tree Service is working on the clean-up for Fairview Cemetery. The cemetery clean-up began on June 8 and will also take 20 days to complete at a cost of $52,500.

The city wide clean-up that will focus on the piles gathered from resident's properties began on June 14. RBN Disaster Recovery will be picking up limbs and debris from properties over the next six weeks. The city is spending $6.67 per cubic yard on debris.

"There was widespread damage, but the locations in the direct path of the tornado sustained the most. Those were the Vista Hills area, 20th Street area, Rudy Road North & South of Interstate 40 areas," Hurst said.

Residents are not required to contact the city to arrange a yard waste pick-up and there are no size limits on what can be picked up.

The Yard Waste Recycle Facility’s hours of operation are now Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility is located at 2844 South Highway 59.

The city asks that residents move limbs and yard waste near the street by the curb and be careful not to place anything over utility meters.