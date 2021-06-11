Alma City Council discusses ordinance to deter underage vaping

Outside of rules set for school property, Alma does not have an ordinance that would deter minors from vaping though one is in the works which will fine minors caught vaping and smoking e-cigarettes in public.

Councilmember Larry Blasingame brought the idea to the Alma City Council study session June 7. He said there are challenges within the school system where students are still getting and using nicotine products.

In 2019, the federal smoking age — both cigarettes and electronic nicotine products — was raised from 18 to 21.

According to the CDC, about one of every 20 middle school students (4.7%) reported in 2020 they used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days — a decrease from 10.5% in 2019. About one of every five high school students (19.6%) reported in 2020 that they used electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days—a decrease from 27.5% in 2019

"You have minors who are able to use e-cigarettes," Blassingame said. "One of the challenges that were brought forth by a citizen is that the city does not have any kind of action that can help prevent the vaping occurring, not necessarily on campuses but in the community."

Opinion:Ban all cigarettes, not just menthols, and urge adult smokers to try less harmful options

Arkansas code states it is illegal to partake in any tobacco products on school property, but for minors in Alma, that doesn't extend outside of the schools.

An ordinance from Van Buren was referenced during the meeting which states any minor in possession of tobacco or vaping products is subject to a fine of not less than $100 and no more than $1,000. The item will also be confiscated and destroyed.

Bryant has a similar ordinance but the fine is $150 and no more than $300.

"One of the things I would like to propose is that the city passes a similar ordinance that would pose some kind of financial fine upon minors who are caught vaping," Blassingame said.

In order to enforce an ordinance like this, minors would have to be caught vaping in public.

Smoking:1.1 billion people smoked in 2019 — a record high, study says. But smoking decreased in the US

According to Alma High School Principal Brian Kirkendoll, the amount of kids caught vaping at school has decreased over the last few years.

"This is due primarily to our increase in penalties for students who are caught," Kirkendoll said. "Students receive an automatic 3-day out-of-school suspension for their first offense. Continued offenses are met with additional suspensions and in some cases citations issued by our school resource officer."

"Right now there's really no recourse for a minor that's taking it out in public," Blassingame said.

Alma Police Chief Jeff Pointer said the ordinance would not yield any revenue because it would go through juvenile court, though Blassingame said it is focused on protecting the health of minors.

Along with nicotine addiction, vaping can harm the lungs and stunt brain development in adolescents and young adults. In adolescence, nicotine can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control, according to the CDC.

Blassingame is currently working on an ordinance that would stop the use of electronic cigarettes among minors. The ordinance will be presented during the next city council meeting June 17.