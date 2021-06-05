Boots & Badges blood drive to support local first responders

Staff Writer

Van Buren's first responders, in cooperation with the Arkansas Blood Institute, are asking the community to donate blood at the Van Buren Boots & Badges Community Challenge on Tuesday, June 8, at Butterfield Trail Middle School. The drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. in the safe room. Donations will provide the blood needed to save local lives, including firefighters and law enforcement officers.

All blood types are needed, and those with O-negative blood are particularly urged to give – only 7% of the population his this "universal" type that can be used in an emergency when a patient's blood type is not known.

Adults over 18 and weighing over 110 pounds are welcome to donate. Those ages 16-17 and over 125 pounds may donate with parental permission.

“Van Buren’s first responders see the daily need for blood firsthand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said John Armitage, MD, president and CEO of the Arkansas Blood Institute. “We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

All donors will receive a special edition Boots & Badges T-shirt and one free admission to Magic Springs theme and water park.

To schedule an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or visit arkbi.org.