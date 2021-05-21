Morgan Nick documentary sparks new leads for investigation

A documentary covering the disappearance of Morgan Nick aired locally in April and was later picked up by a Little Rock television station. Since the airing of the documentary, Alma Police Department has received almost 300 new leads.

"Still Missing Morgan" was directed by Arkansas native Devon Parks and featured unseen home videos of Morgan as well as footage following Arkansas police and federal officers as they investigated the case.

Almost 26 years ago, on June 9, 1995, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was attending a little league baseball game in Alma with her family. Within minutes, someone abducted her and the case remains unsolved today.

When Morgan was abducted she was playing with her friends at a baseball game in Alma. Her friends noted that they saw Morgan speaking to a man in a red truck. She was last seen emptying sand from her shoes by her mother’s vehicle, and when her mother attempted to go see Morgan she was gone, and so was the red truck.

"We thought the documentary was positive," Colleen Nick, Morgan's mother and founder of the Morgan Nick Foundation said. "We're thankful for the people who brought in new leads."

Along with the new footage, the documentary presented a photo of the red truck. The truck in question had a white camper shell. The photo was taken at the baseball game.

"To date, since the first airing here, we have received about 300 leads," Jeff Pointer, Alma police chief said. "A lot of these leads are new leads that have never been called in before, so we believe that is a great response." Pointer asks that the public understand that they are a small department, and they do not have the manpower to call each person back.

"With the case being an open, active investigation, we can’t call them back to give them details on the results of the lead. We want them to understand that an investigator is looking at every lead as they come in," Pointer said.

The Morgan Nick Foundation began in 1996 and provides a support network to parents and families of all missing children. Any leads related to the disappearance of Morgan Nick can be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST. The Morgan Nick Foundation's number is 877-543-HOPE (4653). Their mailing address is P.O. Box 1033, Alma, AR 72921.

"It brought in new leads and the investigators are working relentlessly to check them," Nick said of the film. "Our main commitment is finding Morgan and bringing her home."