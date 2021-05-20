Body discovered during missing person search confirmed to be suspect

The body found during the search for Aaron Beauford after an alleged robbery has been confirmed to be Beauford. At this time there, is no additional information on the cause of death.

Beauford had been missing for eight days before a search team recovered his body on May 14.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Aaron and Drew Beauford were inside an abandoned structure in Chester committing an alleged burglary on May 6, the night Aaron went missing.

A neighbor opened fire on the two brothers as they attempted to escape on an ATV. One bullet struck Drew and another hit the tire of their ATV.

The brothers then separated as Drew went to seek help for his wound, and Aaron stayed behind.

Drew was found by local deputies and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his wounds and released.

On May 8, Aaron Beauford was reported missing by his wife. During the search, a body was found in the same area Beauford was last seen. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock where it was confirmed to be Beauford.