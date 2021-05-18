Matt Blaylock wins school board position against current board president

The polls for the Fort Smith School Board election closed at 7:30 p.m. on May 18.

Matt Blaylock has won the seat of Position 4 on the Fort Smith School Board. Blaylock received 227 votes beating board president Bill Hanesworth, who received 144 votes. Hanesworth was first elected in 2015.

Those who ran unopposed for two of the three seats during the election were Troy Ecklehoff with 119 votes and Yvonne Keaton-Martin who received 35 votes.