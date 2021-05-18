Polls close at 7:30 p.m. for Fort Smith School Board election

The Fort Smith School Board election ends this evening with the polls closing at 7:30 p.m.

Early voting took place on May 11-14 and May 17. There were 334 early voters who cast their votes.

Fort Smith residents will have a choice between board president Bill Hanesworth, at large, and Matthew Blaylock.

Two of the three school board seats are unopposed. Yvonne Keaton-Martin (Zone 4) is running unopposed for reelection and Troy Eckelhoff is running unopposed to fill the Zone 1 seat currently held by Wade Gilkey.