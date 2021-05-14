Parrot Island ready to open; new attraction coming later in July

Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith will open at full capacity on Saturday, May 15, with a brand new attraction scheduled to open in July.

Parrot Island will unveil its new Ohana Highway two-person slide tube about two months after the opening day. Standing at nearly 40 feet tall, the new open flume slide will send riders high up the sides of the slide while being swung through three 360-degree turns. This tube slide can be enjoyed on your own or with a partner.

"We can’t wait for the first person to slide down this new attraction," Kyle Taylor, Parrot Island Waterpark general manager, said in a press release.

To celebrate the new attraction, the waterpark will be holding a first-to-slide contest. Anyone under the age of 18 can submit a short video explaining why they should be the one to ride the slide first.

To qualify for consideration, contestants must submit a creative, family-friendly video, three minutes or less, that makes a strong case about why the contestant should earn the honor of sliding first.

Parrot Island wants videos to put emphasis on their achievements and talents, both mainstream and quirky. Videos must be submitted by June 30, contain the words "Parrot Island Waterpark First to Slide" in the title and the audio, and include the hashtag #parrotislandwaterpark among other criteria.

Parrot Island Waterpark has many exclusive attractions. So, it just seemed fitting to do something extra special in honor of this new slide.

Parrot Island opened in 2015 and features a wave pool, lazy river, four large slides, and four slides for children in addition to their new Ohana Highway attraction.